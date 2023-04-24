Tap the bookmark to save this article.

My sixth-grade English teacher, Miss Moore, had zero tolerance for grammatical errors. But she was a purist whose dictates have become obsolete since she was in charge.

She insisted: Never start a sentence with the word "but" or "and."

But in the interest of making meaning clear, most writers today insist that starting a sentence with the word "but" emphasizes disagreement.

And starting a sentence with the word "and" alerts a reader to an important addition to what came before.

So, let's consider some of the most common errors we find in today's writing. Example:

"Each of those four players have played in a national championship game and will be among the top picks in the draft."

The plural verb "have played" follows the plural "players." Problem: "players" is not the subject; the subject — "each," meaning each one — is singular. The sentence should read, "Each of those four players has played in a national championship game …"

You'd never say, "Each have." It's too easy to fall into the trap of using a plural verb right after a plural word that is not the subject.

Another example: Don Michaels of Stillwater, a radio-show host, found a major goof in a news story about Pamela Smart, the teacher who persuaded her teenage lover to kill her husband:

"Smart, 55, was a 22-year-old high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student who later shot and killed her husband, Gregg Smart. He was freed in 2015."

Michaels' response: "Whoops. According to this, Gregg Smart was freed from death in 2015."

Karen Barstad of Minneapolis, a retired bank compliance officer, submitted this example: "President Donald Trump introduced expedited screening while in CBP custody, but his successor, Joe Biden, scrapped it in his first week in office."

Barstad's response: "I don't recall Trump being held in custody by Customs and Border Protection."

The fix? "President Trump introduced expedited screening for people in CBP custody …"

Read your copy aloud to catch errors like these. Whatever causes a mental hiccup undermines your meaning.

Gilson conducts writing workshops online. He can be reached through www.writebetterwithgary.com.