WASHINGTON — Prominent Democrats endorse Harris, who has no declared rival, as party rapidly coalesces around her.
Most Read
-
Brooks: Don't cry because it's Joever; smile because I'm about to tell you my incredibly wholesome Naked Joe Biden story
-
With Biden out of race, big-name Minnesota Democrats move to Kamala Harris
-
Gov. Walz backs Kamala Harris, as vice presidential speculation grows
-
Mauer is inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame in front of thousands of Twins fans
-
Harris looks to lock up the Democratic nomination after Biden steps aside, reordering the 2024 race