A new professional women's hockey league will reveal the locations of its teams Tuesday, and Minnesota could be home to one of them.

Leaders of the new league, which was announced in June, will hold a virtual news conference Tuesday to identify team markets and discuss the inaugural player selection process.

Minnesota Whitecaps founder Jack Brodt, a women's pro hockey pioneer, is not involved with the new league but told the Star Tribune he has "a hunch" that Minnesota will be among the initial teams. Another source also indicated a Minnesota team will be announced.

"Originally, I don't think they were planning on including Minnesota," Brodt said. "But I have a hunch that Minnesota might be included because of the great market it provides."

The new league was formed when investors affiliated with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) negotiated a collective bargaining agreement with that group and bought the assets of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF). The seven-team PHF, which included the Minnesota Whitecaps, had operated since 2015. Members of the U.S. and Canadian national teams created the PWHPA in 2019.

Few details were unveiled when the new league was announced on June 30. Though the league has not revealed its name, a trademark application for "Professional Women's Hockey League" was filed earlier this month by an owner listing Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as its address. Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and his wife, Kimbra, are the principal financial backers of the new league.

Dodgers President Stan Kasten is on the league's board and will participate in Tuesday's news conference. Tennis legend Billie Jean King also is a board member.