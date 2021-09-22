DULUTH – Football activities have been suspended at Proctor High School amid an investigation into "student misconduct," according to Superintendent John Engelking.

"The Proctor Police Department is currently investigating the misconduct with the full cooperation of Proctor public schools," Engelking said in a statement.

"At this point, the specific allegations and the nature of the complaint are not public data. Because student data is protected ... we can't comment further on the investigation."

An e-mail to parents from Proctor High School Principal Tim Rohweder said football activities have been "paused" and will remain postponed until the investigation is completed.

Proctor, a city of about 3,000 just outside of Duluth, was scheduled to host Aitkin on Friday night.

The Minnesota State High School League declined to comment Wednesday.

Proctor Police Chief Kent Gaidis said in an e-mail that the case was "very new to us," and asked that witnesses call the department's school resource officer, Matthew Riebel, at 218-624-7788.