DULUTH — A Proctor High School student faces a felony sexual assault charge for an attack on a football teammate in early September. The attack engulfed the tight-knit community and led to the resignation of the longtime football coach.

A 17-year-old boy was charged by juvenile court petition Friday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. The Star Tribune typically does not name juveniles charged with crimes. Prosecutors are asking that the case be moved to adult court, a decision a judge makes after a certification hearing, typically within 30 days.

The investigation, begun in mid-September following a complaint of "student misconduct" within the football team, led to the resignation of the coach, Derek Parendo, and the cancellation of the football season.

Proctor police completed their five-week investigation in late October, with a referral to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. Charges were filed this week, more than two months later.

According to Proctor police, a third party over Labor Day weekend sent a lewd photo to a group of Proctor football players on the social media platform Snapchat, using the victim's phone and Snapchat account. It prompted a response over the platform that the victim was "going to get the plunger." Interviews with football players revealed that a plunger was regularly used in conjunction with "crass" locker-room behaviors, such as touching other players with the rubber end. None of those stories shared involved sexual assault.

After practice Sept. 7, the petition says, between 5 and 5:30 p.m., the victim was in the locker room across the street from the high school when he was confronted by the suspect with the plunger. He fled outside toward the field, thinking it was just another plunger joke, and was chased by the suspect and other players. He was physically taken to the ground on his stomach by one or more of his yet unidentified teammates and his pants were pulled down, exposing his skin, before the suspect used the handle of the plunger to penetrate him. The victim told authorities that his body hurt for a day and a half following the assault.

Witnesses told police they thought the suspect was joking until the moment he pulled the victim's pants down, and many reported being unsure who helped hold him down. Following the alleged attack, the suspect threw the plunger at the victim, the petition says, and returned to the locker room saying, "I did it" and "I bet you guys didn't think I was going to do it."

A security camera wasn't functioning that day and investigators haven't been able to find a recording of the assault, or anyone who has seen a recording first-hand, police said.

"The investigation in this matter was unnecessarily complicated and delayed by the voluminous amount of social media speculation surrounding this incident as investigators were forced to devote their limited resources to responding to social media rumors," County Attorney Kim Maki said in a news release.

No charges are being filed against others at this time but the investigation remains open, the release said.

The details of the allegations were never released by the police department or Proctor school officials, citing privacy laws and the involvement of juveniles, but rumors about what may have happened were far-flung on social media.

Last fall, supporters with signs advocating for the protection of children gathered outside the high school while some parents and community members asked for answers, questioning whether their kids were safe in Proctor schools and wondering what led to the alleged misconduct, which was labeled "serious" by school officials.

Others asked that the whole football team, and the town, not be judged by the actions of a few. Students, meanwhile, carried on with homecoming activities and rallied over the successes of other varsity sports through the fall months. Some said they struggled with the allegations and the intense scrutiny that surfaced with the high profile news.

At the time, Proctor schools superintendent John Engelking said the district would "take action against substantiated misconduct" and address any problems with the football program.

If convicted, the standard sentence for this crime would be between 3 and nearly 5 years in prison if the suspect is sentenced as an adult and has no prior criminal history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.