Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that the Wild are No. 3 in the NHL in most penalty minutes, which is sabotaging a lot of other good parts of their game. It showed up again in a 4-2 loss Tuesday in Tampa, after which Ryan Hartman (and Dean Evason) were disappointed.
5:00: Maybe Aaron Rodgers should just stay off the microphone until he knows what he actually wants to do?
9:00: Wolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a discussion of the Wolves' woeful record against bad teams, Rudy Gobert's ongoing fit, Karl-Anthony Towns' injury update and the looming trade deadline.
29:00: The Bomba Squad is no more.
