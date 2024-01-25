Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A two-vehicle crash just outside of Rochester killed one driver and injured the other, officials said.

The collision between a Toyota Prius and a box truck hauling natural gas occurred about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 8 and Hwy. 30, south west of the Rochester International Airport, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

The truck was heading north on Olmsted County Road 8 and collided with Prius as it headed east on Hwy. 30.

The Prius' driver, 83-year-old Lenora I. Tahtinen, of Mankato, died at the scene. The truck driver, Jeff A. Brunikel, 60, of Lime Springs, Iowa, was taken to a Rochester Hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

The patrol said the truck driver had the right of way at the intersection, which was wet at the time of the crash.