A 17-year-old has received a term topping seven years for fatally shooting another teenager in Robbinsdale during what a witness said was an arrangement to exchange guns.

Anthony C. Guerrero, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced as an adult by Hennepin County District Judge Juan Hoyos last week after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death on May 29 of Tycorian J. Estes, of Robbinsdale.

Estes was shot multiple times about 1 p.m. on May 29 in the 3300 block of N. Grimes Avenue and died on June 1 at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Guerrero, who was initially charged with second-degree unintentional murder, received credit for four months already spent in custody, meaning he is expected to serve the first 4 2⁄ 3 years of his 7 1⁄ 3 -year term in prison and the balance on supervised release

A 14-year-old boy was also charged in juvenile court as an accomplice, but that case is not public because of his age.

According to the charges against Guerrero:

Officers arrived to find a wounded Estes down near an alley. Two women were applying pressure to a gunshot wound on his neck. The officers provided immediate medical aid before he was taken to North Memorial.

One of the women said she saw a silver vehicle leave the alley following the shooting. Other officers nearby saw an SUV speeding on N. 36th Avenue and running a red light.

The vehicle stopped on its own on Hwy. 100, and the officers arrested Guerrero, who was driving, and his 14-year-old passenger. Officers found a 9-millimeter handgun in the glovebox and ammunition on the car floor. A spent 9mm casing was found in the pocket of Guerrero's sweatshirt.

The 14-year-old told officers he helped arrange an exchange of guns between Guerrero and Estes that morning.

Guerrero and Estes had a disagreement while Guerrero was holding a gun. The 14-year-old said Estes tried to take the gun from Guerrero by placing him in a headlock before Guerrero shot Estes in the neck and the stomach.