Officials are trying to find out what caused a printing press to catch on fire inside a Maple Grove warehouse Monday.

The blaze at RR Donnelly, a commercial printing company based in Chicago, grew to three alarms before crews were able put it out, said Maple Grove Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Bush.

Everybody inside the building on the northwest side of the Interstate 94 and Hwy. 169 interchange was able to get out safely, Bush said.

No injuries were reported, Bush said.

Sprinklers inside the warehouse helped suppress the fire, but "a large amount of heavy smoke created ventilation and visibility challenges to crews," Bush said.