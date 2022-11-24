Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

LONDON — Matt Allocco scored 15 points as Princeton beat Army 74-66 on Thursday.

Allocco added 12 rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Blake Peters scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Tosan Evbuomwan recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Chris Mann finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Black Knights (2-4). Army also got 16 points and six rebounds from Charlie Peterson. In addition, Jalen Rucker finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.