Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Streets around First Avenue and 7th Street Entry in downtown Minneapolis will be closed this weekend for Celebration 2024, a block party marking the 40th anniversary of Prince's "Purple Rain" album.

Following Friday afternoon's rush hour, 1st Avenue N. from the front doors of the nightclub to Hawthorne Avenue and N. 9th Street between Ramp A and Hennepin Avenue will close. The streets are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Sunday.

Originally released on June 25, 1984, Prince's sixth album brought us hits that include "Let's Go Crazy," "When Doves Cry" and the title cut, "Purple Rain."

The award-winning album was the Minnesota musical icon's first to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent 24 weeks atop the charts.