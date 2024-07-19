Nick Nurse, head coach of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, is a big Prince fan. Apparently so big that he wants to throw the Purple Experience at Paisley Park on Aug. 17 featuring Morris Day & the Time and the New Power Generation.

Never mind that both groups have performed in downtown Minneapolis this summer (actually twice for Day, once at the State Theatre for Celebration 2024 and once at Taste of Minnesota).

Apparently, Nurse is a little out of touch, though. Or his design team is. His poster for the event features an old photo of the Time with Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Jerome Benton, Jesse Johnson and Monte Moir, none of whom are members anymore. Like the Sixers, the Time has changed personnel.

The poster also doesn't list ticket prices or where to purchase them. But they go on sale on Monday. Expect another announcement then.

The event starts at 6 p.m. DJ Ghost, official DJ of the Sixers, will spin.

Despite working in Philly, Nurse is a Midwest guy, from Carroll, Iowa, and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. He was named NBA coach of the year in 2020; in 2019 he guided the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Championship.

No word if Olympian Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George or any Sixers players will attend the Purple Experience. Or any Timberwolves. Or Lynx.