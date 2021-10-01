The movement from the Minnehaha Academy boys' basketball team to Division I men's basketball programs continued Friday when Redhawks' 6-6 senior forward Prince Aligbe announced his commitment to Boston College.

Aligbe, a forward who is considered an elite defensive prospect, has been a starter for Minnehaha Academy since his freshman year. He told 247 Sports recruiting website that his choice of Boston College was determined by the vision set forth by new Eagles head coach Earl Grant.

"Everybody is new," Aligbe said. "Their staff includes so many guys who understand development. I am a guy who wants to come into college and get better as much as I can. I am excited to be a part of Coach Grant's first recruiting class,"

He added that Boston College's commitment to education played a large role in the decision. "Academics is one thing I am about," he said. "I take them seriously because I know they can set me up for life."

Aligbe chose Boston College over his other two finalists, California and Ohio State. Former Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino had offered Aligbe a scholarship, but he had not been offered by new Gophers' coach Ben Johnson.

He battled an ankle injury last year and averaged 11.2 points per game for the Redhawks in 2020. He is the No. 3-ranked prospect in Minnesota of the current class of seniors and No. 110 nationally.

Minnehaha Academy is the school that sent Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren to Gonzaga in the last two years. In addition, Hercy Miller is a freshman at Tennessee State and his brother, Mercy, has committed to Houston.