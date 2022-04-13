WILD GAMEDAY

7 p.m. at Dallas * TV: ESPN * Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: Minnesota (45-21-6, 96 points) has won 10 of its past 13 games and has secured at least a point in 12 of those games. The Wild is 1-2 against Dallas this season, winning 7-2 at home in November but falling 7-4 at Dallas in December and 6-3 at home in March. … LW Kirill Kaprizov (42-49-91) is on a four-game point streak and has nine goals and 14 assists in his past 11 games. He has four goals and five assists vs. Dallas this season. … The Wild has been alternating goalie starts between Cam Talbot and Marc-Andre Fleury, and if that holds, Fleury would be in line to start. He is 4-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .926 save percentage with the Wild.

Dallas update: The Stars (42-27-4, 88 points) are coming off a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday and are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games. Dallas holds the second wild-card playoff spot in the West, three points ahead of Vegas and one behind top wild card Nashville. … C Joe Pavelski (27-46-73) leads the Stars in scoring. LW Jamie Benn (3-2-5) and LW Jason Robertson (3-2-5) lead Dallas in scoring vs. the Wild this season. … G Jake Oettinger (26-13-0, 2.53, .914) of Lakeville is 2-0 vs. the Wild this season with a 3.34 GAA and .879 save percentage.

Randy Johnson