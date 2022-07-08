Sunny Saturday, Storms Possible In Northwest Minnesota

If you're looking for a just about perfect summer weekend day in the Twin Cities, Saturday could be that day you're looking for. Mainly sunny skies are expected with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs climbing to the mid-80s. It'll feel a little less humid out there with dewpoints only around 60F.

Looking statewide, the main chance of any rain up north will be late in the day, and a few of those storms in northwestern Minnesota could be on the strong side. Highs will be in the 80s across much of the state, with some 70s up into the Arrowhead and far southeastern Minnesota.

A few of the storms in northwestern Minnesota Saturday evening and again late Saturday Night/early Sunday morning could be strong to severe with a Slight Risk (threat level 2 of 5) in place. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado as well.

Potential of Severe Storms and 90s Sunday

As we head into Sunday, we will likely track two rounds of storms around the state. The first moves in during the morning hours out of that activity in the Dakotas, sliding southeast just north of I-94. A second round will begin across northwestern Minnesota by the midday hours, moving eastward across northern Minnesota with more activity forming along a cold front into central and southern Minnesota during the late afternoon and evening. The twelfth 90F of the year is possible in the Twin Cities.

A few storms could be strong to severe on Sunday, especially with that second round of storms later in the day. A Slight Risk of severe weather (threat level 2 of 5) is in place across a good portion of the state.

Nearly Perfect Saturday - Severe Storms Sunday?

By Paul Douglas

Did you win the Weather Lotto recently? No shower of money, but a welcome deluge of soaking rain? This is crazy season when it comes to rainfall patterns. Predicting when and where a 5-mile wide thunderstorm will magically sprout is the meteorological version of whack-a-mole.

NOAA's 3km resolution HRRR goes out 18 hours and it's good many days. But weather is chaos theory. Models are guides, not Gospel.

Weather Whiplash Exhibit A: Doppler radar estimated nearly 5" of rain near Le Center Thursday night. While parts of the east metro are now in moderate drought. Atmospheric feast or famine.

Run outside and soak up an amazing Saturday with blue sky, light winds and a reasonable dew point near 60. Much of Sunday looks dry and hot (low 90s possible) before a spirited round of T-storms arrive later in the day. A few may be severe, so stay alert and monitor media and apps.

NOAA's GFS model predicts 6 days above 100F by the third week of July. I seriously doubt it, but I'm watching all the model trends.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Warm sunshine. Wake up 66. High 85. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot and sticky. Severe storms late? Wake up 70. High 91. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Good chance of showers, T-storms. Wake up 69. High 87. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. Wake up 67. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, pleasant. Wake up 65. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer. Wake up 66. High 88. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Early storm, then warm sunshine. Wake up 71. High 86. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 9th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 24 minutes, and 38 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 15 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Daylight?: July 24 (14 hours, 58 minutes, 52 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 6 AM?: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 8th (8:29 PM)

This Day in Weather History

July 9th

1932: A tornado touches down near Springfield and moves into St. James, causing 500 thousand dollars in damage.

National Weather Forecast

Storms will continue to be possible Saturday from the Mid-Atlantic into the lower Mississippi Valley with a frontal boundary in place. An area of low pressure will help spark storms from the Northern Rockies into the Upper Midwest.

Very heavy rain will fall across portions of the Mid-Atlantic, with 3"+ of rain possible from eastern North Carolina to southeastern Georgia.

Ahead of Schedule: What Hurricane Season Activity So Far Means for What's Ahead

More from Eye on the Tropics: "The Atlantic hurricane season is already through the "C" storm (Colin, which unraveled nearly as quickly as it formed over the Carolinas late last week), and we're not even through the first full week of July. If that feels early for three named storms, that's because it is. Since the satellite era began in the mid-1960s – since we've been able to "see" most storms churning over open waters – we typically don't observe the "C" storm until early August. By other measures, though, the 2022 hurricane season so far looks more ordinary than extraordinary."

A hurricane destroyed farmworker housing. A nonprofit's rebuilding something better.

More from Marketplace: "Hurricane Irma made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida in September 2017, damaging million-dollar homes in beachfront communities from Marco Island to Naples. About 40 miles inland, near Immokalee in Southern Florida's agriculture belt, the storm devastated tomato fields and citrus orchards, leaving many temporarily without work and income. The hurricane also devastated the stock of aging and weathered manufactured homes in Immokalee — locals call them "trailers" — where many of the Latin American immigrant workers who pick and process the fruits and vegetables live."

Americans are coming around on electric cars

More from Grist: "More Americans than ever are interested in buying or leasing an electric vehicle, according to data released by Consumer Reports yesterday. In a nationwide survey, 14 percent of respondents said they would "definitely" buy or lease an EV if they were in the market for a new car today — a significant jump from just four percent in 2020. Twenty-two percent said they would "seriously consider" an electric vehicle. Consumer Reports conducted the survey of over 8,000 Americans during January and February, when the national average price of gas was around $3.50 per gallon. Since then, high gas prices have ignited even more interest. In the two weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, online searches for new and used EVs more than doubled, according to Cars.com."

- D.J. Kayser