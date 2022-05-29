SEATTLE —

Ryan Pressly got Luis Torrens to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, preserving the Houston Astros' 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Trying for its first home sweep of the Astros, Seattle took two of three from the AL West leader.

Yordan Álvarez broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-out bases-loaded single off Paul Sewald, who had relieved Marco Gonzales (3-5).

Pressly walked J.P. Crawford leading off the ninth, threw a called third strike past Eugenio Suárez and walked Mike Ford, loading the bases. Torrens grounded Pressly's third straight slider to third baseman Alex Bregman, starting a 5-4-3 double play and giving Pressly his eighth save in 10 chances.

Jeremy Peña hit a second-inning home run, giving Houston its first lead of the series. Ty France had a tying single in the sixth.

Gonzales allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Luis Garcia retired his first 13 batters before walking Suárez and didn't allow a hit until Torrens singled leading off the sixth. Torrens advanced on Taylor Trammell's sacrifice and scored on a single by France, who has 10 RBIs in a career-high 11-game hitting streak.

Rafael Montero (2-0) relieved Gonzales with two on and no outs in the seventh. After Frazier sacrificed, Montero struck out Ford and Torrens.

Garcia gave up one run and four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

PEÑA

Peña has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games. He has eight home runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: DH Kyle Lewis was scratched from the lineup. Lewis is returning from knee surgery and this woud have been the first time he'd played in three straight games since returning. "We've got to play the long game here," manager Scott Servais said. "We really want to have him available for the remainder of the season."

Astros: RF Kyle Tucker sat out Sunday's game after undergoing an MRI on his injured left foot. Manager Dusty Baker said the team was still awaiting results and wouldn't say whether Tucker was available to pinch hit. Tucker came out of Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Mariners in the sixth inning due to discomfort. Baker said Tucker wasn't sure how he injured his foot, but wanted to play Sunday. Baker overruled him because in his experience foot injuries can lead to other injuries as players compensate. … OF Jake Meyers, coming off offseason left shoulder surgery, played center field for the first time since the operation during an extended spring training game Saturday at West Palm Beach, Florida.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (4-2, 2.83 ERA) goes for his fourth consecutive win and seventh straight quality start when Houston travels to Oakland on Monday.

Mariners: Rookie RHP George Kirby (0-1, 4.50) takes the mound when Seattle opens a three-game series at Baltimore on Tuesday. Kirby struck out a career-high nine over five innings in a no decision against Oakland on May 24.

