President Joe Biden will speak at a power generation facility in Minnesota on Monday, part of his administration's 20-state tour to highlight his economic agenda.

The president is gathering with state and business leaders at Cummins' manufacturing plant in Fridley. While he has not officially announced his bid for a second term, the Biden team's recent travel spree could provide a preview of potential re-election messaging.

"President Biden will discuss how his Investing in America agenda is unleashing a manufacturing and innovation boom, building a clean energy economy, and creating good-paying jobs in communities like Fridley and across the country," according to a White House news release. "Since President Biden took office, companies have committed to invest over $2 billion across Minnesota."

Cummins announced last year that Fridley would be the site of its first electrolyzer manufacturing facility in the United States. Electrolyzers separate water into oxygen and hydrogen. The hydrogen can be used as a clean power source to help decarbonize heavy-duty transportation and industrial processes, according to Cummins' announcement.

Alexey Ustinov, a vice president with Cummins, at the time called it "an important step in advancing global decarbonization efforts," and credited the move in part to funds available through the federal Inflation Reduction Act. That sweeping law, passed last year, contained $370 billion of spending and tax credits aimed at fighting climate change.

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting other states this week to make the case that federal spending has spurred job creation and clean energy investments, according to the White House.

Biden last visited Minnesota for former Democratic Vice President Walter Mondale's memorial service last May. He previously visited Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount on a similar tour in 2021, when he was touting the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Minnesota Republicans condemned Biden's latest tour ahead of Monday's visit.

"The President shouldn't be traveling the country celebrating. He should apologize for making it harder for families to save for college or retirement, pay the bills, start a business, or even buy the things they need every day like groceries and gas," Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann said in a statement.