WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says he will accept the outcome of his son Hunter's criminal case and 'respect the judicial process.'
Most Read
-
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun trial
-
Poll: Majority of voters think Trump got a fair trial, felony conviction is disqualifying
-
Live: Officer Jamal Mitchell's casket arrives at memorial service
-
Driver killed after swerving off north metro highway, crashing into parking lot
-
Coast Guard: Lake Superior freighter has 13-foot crack, but likely not from collision