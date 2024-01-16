PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron lays out vision to better prepare France for global crises, saying it has "aces" to succeed.
Most Read
-
Shooting at northeast Minneapolis Quarry shopping center leaves one dead
-
Motorist slides down snowy embankment, rescues truck driver who crashed into icy west metro river
-
5 takeaways from Trump's runaway victory in the Iowa caucuses
-
What do the eight remaining playoff QBs tell us about the Vikings?
-
Minnesota man wrongfully imprisoned 25 years in wife's drowning death sues officials