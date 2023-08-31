See more of the story

WEDNESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

ORONO INVITATIONAL

At Orono Middle School

• Lakeville North 44, Orono 47, Blake 53, Delano 94, Breck 126, Jordan 155, Hiawatha Collegiate 232, Hutchinson 244, St. Paul Washington 260. Medalist (5k): Chase Altergott, Lakeville South, 16:07.5.

ROCK RIDGE INVITATIONAL

At Virginia G.C.

• Hibbing 58, Grand Rapids and Rock Ridge 83, Chisago Lakes 96, Ely 168, Mt. Iron-Bul and Esko 173, Mesabi East 185, Proctor 212, Hermantown 213, Duluth Denfeld 268, Lakeview Christian 349, Chisholm 395. Medalist (5k): Jack Kendall, Rock Ridge, 17:36.9.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

ORONO INVITATIONAL

At Orono Middle School

• Blake 30, Lakeville North 56, Orono 76, Breck 111, Jordan 112, Hutchinson 135. Medalist (5k): Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 18:44.5.

ROCK RIDGE INVITATIONAL

At Virginia G.C.

• Hibbing 44, Proctor 53, Rock Ridge and Chisago Lakes 102, Duluth Marshall 142, Mt. Iron-Buhl 155, Esko 185, Hermantown 209, Grand Rapids 214, Ely 241. Medalist (5k): Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes, 19:15.9.

SOCCER • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 1, Totino-Grae 0

• Centennial 2, Park Center 0

• Champlin Park 6, Spring Lake Park 3

• Maple Grove 2, Blaine 0

• Rogers 2, Coon Rapids 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Avail Academy 1, Nova Classical 0

• DeLaSalle 5, Mpls. Roosevelt 1

• Eagan 1, White Bear Lake 1, tie

• Hiawatha Coll. 0, St. Paul Washington 0, tie

• Mounds View 1, Moorhead 0

• Princeton 4, PACT 1

• Roch. Lourdes 4, St. Paul Humboldt 4, tie

• Simley 5, Minneapolis Edison 0

• St. Paul Harding 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1

MINNESOTA

• Kasson-Mantorville 9, Rochester STEM 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 3, Maple Grove 0

• Elk River 2, Andover 2

• Osseo 2, Anoka 0

• Rogers 6, Coon Rapids 0

• Spring Lake Park 2, Champlin Park 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 5, Irondale 0

• Chisago Lakes 2, Forest Lake 0

• Duluth Denfeld 4, North Branch 1

• Duluth East 4, Hastings 2

• Eagan 3, White Bear Lake 3, tie

• Fridley 6, Cristo Rey Jesuit 3

• Mpls. Roosevelt 5, DeLaSalle 1

• PACT 1, Norwood Young America 0

• St. Francis 4, Grand Rapids 0

• SW Christian 9, Maranatha/WL 0

• Zimmerman 7, Mound Westonka 0

TENNIS • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3

• Minnehaha Acad. 5, St. Paul High. Park 2

• Mound Westonka 4, Chaska 3

• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, St. Paul Central 3

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24

• Big Lake def. Totino-Grace, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24

• Hopkins def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23

• Jordan def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

• Mankato West def. Red Wing, 25-22, 25-21, 25-8

• Mound Westonka def. Providence Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22

• Northfield def. Prior Lake, 29-27, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

• Tri-City United def. St. Clair, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23

MINNESOTA

• Braham def. Barnum, 27-25, 25-15, 25-9

• Browerville def. Sebeka, 25-16, 25-20, 25-9

TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

BIG LAKE INVITATIONAL

At Liberty Elementary School

• Monticello 31, Big Lake 44, St. Cloud Tech 69, Rogers 82. Medalist (5k): Owen Layton, Big Lake, 17:04.0.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

BIG LAKE INVITATIONAL

At Liberty Elementary School

• Rogers 18, Big Lake 43. Medalist (5k): Cara Back, Rogers, 20:12.13..

TENNIS • GIRLS

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Sibley East 5, LeSueur-Henderson 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 7, Park Center 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 7, Apple Valley 0

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka def. St. Francis, 25-13, 25-7, 25-12

• Mankato East def. Red Wing, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

• Maple Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 29-27, 25-12, 25-20

• New Ulm Cathedral def. Lester Prairie, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

• PACT def. LILA, 25-17, 25-11, 29-27

• Rochester John Marshall def. Simley, 12-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

• Rockford def. Holdingford, 25-13, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19

RANKINGS

SOCCER • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• 1. Wayzata; 2. Woodbury; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Minneapolis Southwest; 6. Andover; 7. Duluth East; 8. Minnetonka; 9. Armstrong; 10. Mounds View.

Class 2A

• 1. Hill-Murray; 2. DeLaSalle; 3. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 4. Richfield; 5. Orono; 6. Columbia Heights; 7. Worthington; 8. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Mound Westonka.

Class 1A

• 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Holy Family; 4. Minnehaha Academy; 5. St. Cloud Cathedral; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Hillcrest Lutheran; 9. Marantha; 10. Legacy Christian.

SOCCER • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• 1. Stillwater; 2. Wayzata; 3. Woodbury; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Centennial; 6. Edina; 7. Rosemount; 8. Andover; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Blaine.

Class 2A

• 1. Holy Angels; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. Mankato East; 7. Orono; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall; 9. Cloquet-Carlton; 10. Mankato West.

Class 1A

• 1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. St. Croix Lutheran; 3. St. Paul Academy; 4. St. Croix Prep; 5. Breck; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. Providence Academy; 9. Holy Family; 10. Maranatha.