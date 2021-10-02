Visiting Mound Westonka, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, scored the final 14 points to rally for a 28-21 victory over No. 6 Fridley on Friday.

The host Tigers led 21-14 midway through the third quarter before the White Hawks scored late in the third quarter and then scored midway through the fourth quarter to improve to 5-0.

Fridley junior M.J. Newton threw touchdown passes of 29 and 39 yards to senior Devin Williams in the first half to give the Tigers a 13-7 lead at halftime.

The White Hawks took a 14-13 lead midway through the third quarter on a 27-yard run by Jake Gaylord and the PAT by Ben Neve.

On the ensuing possession, the Tigers regained the lead on a 45-yard run by Zachary Gotsch and Williams' run for a two-point conversion which made it 21-14.

Gaylord's 13-yard touchdown run with three seconds remaining in the third quarter pulled the White Hawks within 21-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tyler Von Bank's 19-yard touchdown pass to Jake Dallman and Von Bank's run for a two-point conversion gave White Hawks 28-21 lead with 5:56 remaining.

Von Bank scored the White Hawks' first touchdown on a 3-yard run.

Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 0: The Blossoms, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, topped the visiting Spartans for their 23rd consecutive victory.

Blooming Prairie (5-0), which won the Class 1A state title in 2019, hasn't lost a regular-season game since their regular-season finale in 2017.

The Blossoms, who have won 35 of their past 36 games, lost to BOLD in the Class 1A semifinals in 2018.

Chaska 58, Cretin-Derham Hall 7: Jack Boyle rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns, and Brayden Sanders passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown as the host Hawks, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, defeated the Raiders.

Dassel-Cokato 48, Holy Family 0: Eli Gillman rushed for three touchdowns for the host Chargers, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, in a game that was called in the third quarter. The teams sat through a lightning delay in the first half, but shortly after play resumed there was more lightning.

East Ridge 15, Woodbury 14: Jacob Schroeder scored on a 1-yard TD run and then ran for the two-point conversion with 2:17 remaining to lift the visiting Raptors to a victory over the previously unbeaten Royals, who are ranked No. 6 in the Metro Top 10.

Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8: Senior Colin Nagel ran for two touchdowns and junior Levi Teetzel returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown to lead the Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, past the host Spartans, ranked No. 2.

Lakeville South 28, Rosemount 14: Carson Hansen rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to lead the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the Metro Top 10, past the host Irish. Hansen's 57-yard TD run early in the third quarter gave the Cougars a 20-7 lead. The victory was the 13th consecutive for the Cougars (5-0).

Shakopee 9, Lakeville North 0: The Sabers, ranked No. 3 in the Metro Top 10, limited the visiting Panthers to 86 yards in offense to earn the victory. Owen Forsythe kicked a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and Jaden Hellerud scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

St. Thomas Academy 28, Irondale 14: Sophomore Savian Hart rushed for three touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Cadets, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, past the host Knights.

