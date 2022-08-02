Prep football fans will have to wait an extra week to enjoy the Prep Bowl this fall.

The Prep Bowl, in which all seven classes of high school football crown champions over the course of two days, has been moved by the MSHSL to the first weekend in December to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Vikings.

Traditionally held on the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving, the Prep Bowl is being moved off those dates because the Vikings are playing the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving evening.

The MSHSL and its Prep Bowls partners — the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, Channel 45 and the U.S. Bank Stadium leadership — decided to move the Prep Bowl to ensure a "quality championship experience."

The Prep Bowl will now take place on Dec. 2-3. The semifinals, which are also held at U.S. Bank Stadium, will remain on Nov. 17-19.

"We are excited the Minnesota Vikings have an opportunity to host a rare Thanksgiving evening game," said MSHSL League Associate Director Bob Madison. "We look forward to hosting this year's Prep Bowl and making it the best possible experience for our student-athletes and their school communities."