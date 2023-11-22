Stewartville running back Carter Miller gave his fans a listen after a touchdown in the Class 3A semifinals.

— Matt Blewett, Special to Star Tribune

Prep Bowl: Title games are Friday and Saturday. Here's schedule, TV and ticket details and more.

November 21, 2023 - 5:11 PM

The seven football state championship games go on all day at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Centennial rejects flash, embraces force for its high school football identity

Marcus Whiting, shown celebrating a September touchdown, represents Centennial football nicely: He plays running back when the yards are toughest to get.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

November 22, 2023 - 9:50 AM

Centennial brings a hard-hat persona into its Class 6A Prep Bowl appointment with Edina.

Coaches who have been there ponder Edina-Centennial football matchup

Running back John Warpinski (left) is a key player for Edina, and Josh Lee is ready to catch when Centennial is ready to throw.

— Star Tribune photos

November 22, 2023 - 11:36 AM

Matt Gegenheimer of Prior Lake and Matt Lombardi of Maple Grove coached against both Class 6A finalists.

Greater Minnesota indeed: A look at five outstate Prep Bowl matchups

Clockwise from top left: Rocori’s Will Steil, Minneota’s Ryan Meagher, Kingsland’s Kaaleem Reiland and Stewartville’s Ayden Helder.

— Star Tribune photos

November 22, 2023 - 11:57 AM

The smaller classes feature seven undefeated teams and plenty of difference-making athletes.

Meet the Metro Player of the Year in football, Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen

Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen went to a stiff-arm to get past an Armstrong tackler.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

November 21, 2023 - 3:58 PM

Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods is unstoppable as a running back and kick returner and unbeatable when he's playing cornerback.

Meet the All-Metro football offense, 28 athletes with touchdowns on their minds

D’Mario Davenport of Andover made the first team in the athlete category, on the strength of 33 touchdowns scored on runs, receptions and one kick return.

— Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

November 21, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Division I play is ahead for some, Ivy League for one, and college decisions are yet to be made for many.

Meet the All-Metro football defensive team; 35 of the Twin Cities' stingiest players

Eden Prairie’s Mo Saine (94) is a first-team All-Metro pick who’s headed to the Gophers.

— Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

November 21, 2023 - 8:09 AM

Good luck getting to the linebackers and defensive backs when the linemen are all headed to NCAA Division I. The first team includes three future Gophers.