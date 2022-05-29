SAM SCHNEIDER

Minneapolis Edison • baseball

After the Tommies lost six consecutive games between May 10 and May 18. Sam Schneider stepped up to help the Tommies end the regular season with four consecutive victories.

The Tommies started the streak on May 21, when Schneider went 8-for-8 with a home run, five RBI and four stolen bases to lead the Tommies to victories over over Minneapolis North and St. Paul Como Park. In the victory over Como Park, he drove in the winning run with a walk-off sacrifice fly and allowed only one run in four innings.

On May 23, Schneider gave up only two hits and struck out nine to lead the Tommies to a 1-0 victory over Minneapolis Henry. He also had one of the Tommies' three hits. The next day he went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Edison's 10-6 victory over Roosevelt.

"He is a 4.0 student and he'll be attending Vassar College in New York state in the fall," said Tommies coach Bernie Kunza. "I've coached Sam for the past eight years, he's a great young man."

MADDIE DAHLIEN

Edina • track and field

The senior won the 100 (12.33 seconds) and the long jump (18 feet, 1¾ inches) at the Lake Conference meet at Hopkins on May 24. Dahlien, who will play soccer at North Carolina, won the 100, 200 and 400 at the Class 2A meet last year.

ALLEN GONG

Eagan • tennis

The senior won the Class 2A, Section 3 individual tennis title for the second consecutive season and helped the Wildcats earn their first state tournament berth since 2013 with a victory at No. 1 singles in Eagan's 4-3 victory over East Ridge.

ELLA GOODNATURE

Wayzata • softball

The junior led the Trojans to two playoff victories last week. On May 23, she allowed only three hits and struck out 10 in a 13-0 victory over Minneapolis Washburn. On Friday, she struck out seven in an 8-4 victory over Armstrong.

JARED GREGOIRE

Buffalo • track and field

The senior won the 800 (1:58.45) and the 1,600 (4:19.64) at the Lake Conference meet at Hopkins on May 24. Gregoire, who has signed to run cross-country and track and field for Minnesota State Moorhead, finished 40th at the Class 3A cross-country meet in November.

AVA HANNEMAN

Orono • golf

The freshman shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors at the Metro West Conference meet at Braemar Golf Course on May 23. Hanneman finished 23rd in Class 3A last year in her first state meet.

JACK SCHRADER

Maple Grove • golf

The junior shot a season-best 4-under-par 68 to lead the Crimson to a first-place finish at the Northwest Conference meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course on May 24. The defending Class 3A champion Crimson are ranked No. 3 in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.