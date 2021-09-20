JULIAN ALFARO DIEDRICH

Wayzata • football

Julian Alfaro Diedrich just wants to be on the field contributing. It doesn't matter at what position.

The wide receiver-turned-running back gained 220 yards on 32 carries with five touchdowns, leading Wayzata past St. Michael-Albertville 34-14.

"I will play wherever I can to help the team," the 5-9, 180-pound Alfaro Diedrich said.

He was a starting wide receiver the previous two seasons for the Trojans, and he thought that was where he was going to lineup again in 2021.

"The first day of practice I thought I was going to be a wide receiver, and that is when they told me I was going to play running back this year," Alfaro Diedrich said. "I just have to trust the process and keep learning."

He has 401 rushing yards on 64 carries for the unbeaten Trojans in their first three games.

"Julian is the ultimate team-first player," Wayzata coach Lambert Brown said. "We had a need at running back and he stepped into the role. He has been a great leader."

ISABELLE SCHMITZ

Hutchinson • cross-country

The super sophomore won the school's own invitational in record fashion. Schmitz covered the 5-kilometer course at Lake Marion in 19 minutes, 8.4 seconds, taking first place by over a minute. It was the third victory of the season for the No. 5-ranked runner in Class 2A by the coaches association.

EMMETT JOHNSON

Holy Angels • football

Johnson turned in the kind of performance that will have Division I schools come knocking. The 6-0, 185-pound senior running back scampered for 360 yards on 38 carries and five touchdowns, leading the Stars to a 35-26 victory over South St. Paul.

KAIJA KUNZE-HOEG

Mounds Park Academy • volleyball

A mainstay in the Panthers lineup, the senior captain recently eclipsed 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her career. She played a pivotal role in program history, helping the school to its first state tournament appearance two years ago.

MICAH BOYER

Becker • soccer

The Bulldogs were winless through their first four games when Boyer helped bring the skid to a halt. The junior captain started a three-game winning streak by recording three consecutive hat tricks — scoring 10 goals total — most recently accounting for all the scoring in a 3-0 victory over Chisago Lakes.

REGAN MILLER

Minnetonka • swimming

Miller has her senior season off a great start. She won the 50-yard freestyle and anchored the victorious 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley relay teams, helping the Skippers win their division in the Maroon and Gold Invitational.

CARSON HANSEN

Lakeville South • football

The junior ran for 202 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns, including two 64 yarders, and also caught a scoring pass as Lakeville South stunned Eden Prairie 42-7. "He is a mismatch nightmare who we can move all over the field," Cougars coach Ben Burk said.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a color photo and a link, if available, to video.