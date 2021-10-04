CHRIS FRANTZ

Maple Grove • soccer

It is hard to decide who is hotter, Chris Frantz or the Maple Grove boys' soccer team. It doesn't matter. They go hand in hand.

The junior forward has netted a hat trick in five consecutive games as the Class 3A, No. 1 Crimson ran their season record to 12-0.

"I have to give all the credit to my teammates," Frantz said. "They are the ones setting me up. I just happen to be the person putting the ball in the back of the net."

Frantz has 26 goals and 10 assists this season. He has seven hat tricks.

"The numbers he has put up are amazing, but the players around him have provided incredible through balls and opportunities for him to exploit defenders," Crimson co-coach Gregg Leininger said. "He is the best attacking player we have had at Maple Grove since Chad Morse in 1998."

The Crimson are averaging 5.5 goals per game. They have scored at least three goals in every game.

"We didn't expect to be this high scoring of a team," Frantz said. "We have all blended together really well."

IRIS GUIDER

St. Paul Central • cross-country

The senior won the Dakota County Invitational with a time of 18 minutes, 30.1 seconds over the 5K course. "From the first step off the line, Iris was in control of the race," St. Paul Central coach Morgan Wiechmann said. "She was methodical and composed, racing the clock the entire 5K."

CHASE GRANZOW

Centennial • football

The senior defensive end was a disruptive force in the Cougars' 6-0 upset of Class 6A, No. 2 Wayzata. Granzow had three tackles for loss, a sack and forced a fumble. On offense as a tight end, he also helped the offense control the ball effectively with its ground game.

AVERY ROSENBERG

Chaska • volleyball

Rosenberg played a key role in the Hawks beating both the No. 4-ranked teams in Class 4A (Shakopee) and 3A (New Prague) last week. "She has been integral to the strength of both our offense and defense," Chaska coach Sue Murphy said.

MAX McENELLY

Waconia • football

When McEnelly "is running angry, he is tough to bring down," Wildcats coach Corey Shea said. The junior took the game over in the second half, finishing with 225 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns and also had nine tackles on defense as the Wildcats beat Bloomington Jefferson 34-3.

CAROLINE LARSEN

Eden Prairie • swimming

Larsen has broken Eden Prairie's pool records in the 100-yard freestyle (51.28) and breaststroke (1:03.60). The sophomore's time in the freestyle is also a school record, previously held by Olympian Rachel Bootsma.

DYLAN MOUA

Hmong Academy • soccer

The senior forward is having an outstanding final year. He scored 12 goals in Hmong Academy's recent back-to-back blowouts. Moua has a state-leading 32 goals, including six games of netting at least a hat trick, as Hmong Academy enters the final week of the season with a 9-2 record.

