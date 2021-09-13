ALLISON BALL

Nova Classical • volleyball

Ball is accustomed to winning. She reached a new level of that over the weekend.

The junior setter was instrumental in leading unranked Nova Classical to a 25-22, 25-23 victory over Class 4A, No. 8 Minnetonka in the championship match of the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Invitational. The Class 2A school, located along the Mississippi River in St. Paul, is 8-1 this season.

"We were underdogs. It was nerve-racking," Ball said. "We were having a very successful day [four earlier wins], so we were confident going into the match."

Ball had 25 assists, three kills and a block in the victory. A two-year starter at setter, she is one of the veterans on a roster lacking a senior.

"We are a young team with a great bond," Bell said. "We are an unknown."

The Knights also don't have a lot of size, with their tallest player being 5-10.

"Our defense has to be outstanding to beat other good teams," Ball said. "This is very special."

ANTHONY LEWIS-ROYAL

White Bear Lake • football

The punishing 5-9, 225-pound running back scored all four touchdowns in the Bears' 27-0 victory over Roseville. He has amassed over 250 yards while scoring seven times in the first two games. "He put the time in the weight room and ran track last spring, which really helped his feet and speed," Bears coach Ryan Bartlett said.

ANNA LEE

Buffalo • tennis

Lee, a senior, has won her first 13 matches while playing at the No. 1 singles spot for the Bison. In the process, she became the second player in program history to eclipse 100 career victories. "Her game is at a whole new level this year," Buffalo coach Alex Revenig said.

EMMETT GERRES

Belle Plaine • cross-country

Gerres is off to an excellent start to his junior season. He won the Titan Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, 58 seconds over the 5K course in Montgomery. It came after he established a personal-best time by over 40 seconds in the St. Olaf Showcase.

GRACE SEIM

Waconia • soccer

The senior captain has played a pivotal role in the Wildcats' 4-0-1 start, figuring in the scoring on 16 of their 18 goals. The midfielder converted to forward for her final season has 10 goals, four coming in a 4-1 victory over Mankato West, and six assists.

MJ NEWTON

Fridley • football

Newton ran for 240 yards on 18 carries and scored the final three touchdowns, the last a 56-yard scamper with 1 minute, 13 seconds remaining as Fridley rallied to beat Minneapolis North 28-21 on Friday.

ZOIE DUNDON

Burnsville • cross country

The Blaze senior posted a personal-best time of 18:37.81 over the 5K course to win the Johnson-Olson All-American Race against runners from four states at Luther College in Iowa. "About a half-mile to go she put the hammer down to win," Burnsville coach Charlie Burnham said.

