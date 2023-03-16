A pregnant woman has died days after being shot at a St. Paul intersection.

St. Paul police say that the 21-year-old woman was shot in the head inside of a car just before 5 p.m. on March 13 at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Marion Street. She was taken in a private vehicle to Regions Hospital, while police combed the scene for any possible evidence and interviewed people who were with the victim to determine what led up to the shooting.

She was removed from life support in the last 24 hours and died, marking the 7th homicide in St. Paul this year. Her unborn child died as well.

It's unclear how far along she was, but SPPD Sgt. Mike Ernster says she was in the early stages of her pregnancy.

The woman will be positively identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been near the victim at the time she was shot to call 651-266-5650.