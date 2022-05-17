We've barely started spring and I'm already thinking about the fall.

No, this is not a wish to fast-forward through the most glorious four-month span of Minnesota weather — mid-May to mid-September — but rather an acknowledgement that when the Vikings schedule came out late last week, I wasn't able to give it proper attention because all resources were being poured into the Wild's playoff series.

Yeah, remember that? Game 6 was less than a week ago, which might come as a surprise if you've wiped that memory clean.

The NFL schedule release is a somewhat ridiculous bit of show business, given that the league determines months in advance the home and away schedules for each team. All they do in prime time is tell you the order.

And yet that makes a difference, as I found out Tuesday when I went game-by-game on the Daily Delivery podcast.

Here's how I see it playing out: