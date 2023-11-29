Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (6-10-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (11-10, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild with a six win streak intact.

Nashville is 4-2-0 against the Central Division and 11-10 overall. The Predators have an 8-4-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Minnesota is 6-10-4 overall and 1-2-0 against the Central Division. The Wild have allowed 76 goals while scoring 59 for a -17 scoring differential.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 12 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Tommy Novak: out (upper body), Cody Glass: out (upper-body).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.