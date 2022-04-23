Precisely why do we need to strive for preciseness?

The answer is simple: If we fail to be precise, we may cause misunderstanding, with costly consequences.

A recent New York Times article created serious confusion about a hot political issue.

The Times reported that, although President Joe Biden wants the Justice Department to prosecute high-ranking Republican officials suspected of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the White House and Attorney General Merrick Garland are keeping their distance from each other.

Democrats are frustrated by what they consider Garland's slow-moving investigation. Biden's reported stance contrasts with former President Donald Trump's reported efforts to influence the Justice Department to do his bidding.

At stake: the Justice Department's independence.

Here is the passage from the Times:

"Justice Department officials do not keep Mr. Biden abreast of any investigation, including those of his children, several people familiar with the situation said. The cases involving Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden are worked on by career officials, and people close to the president, including Dana Remus, the White House counsel, have no visibility into them, those people said."

What's the problem? A crucial lack of preciseness.

As written — and quickly read — the last sentence momentarily tells a reader that the cases are being worked on by career officials and people close to the president.

Yes, the writer places a comma after "career officials," intending to separate the Justice Department from "people close to the president," but at first glance the sentence lumps them together.

We have to wade through a seven-word clause identifying the White House counsel, to learn that people close to the president "have no visibility" into those Justice Department cases against Biden's children.

The wording contradicts the notion of the Justice Department's independence.

Solution: Replace that comma with a period, and start a new sentence with "People close to the president ..."

The writer knew what he meant, but did not make it clear.

This is no small thing. Confusing the public's understanding of such an important matter creates a serious disservice.

Twin Cities writing coach Gary Gilson, who teaches journalism at Colorado College, can be reached through writebetterwithgary.com.