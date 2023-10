Video

Prairie Island artist shares his inspiration for tapestry depicting Red Wing

Cole Redhorse Taylor created the piece, called "In the Beginning: He Mni Can," that shows Chief Red Wing with a sacred pipe at He Mni Can (pronounced heh-meh-NEE-cha), the sacred bluffs in Red Wing also known as Barn Bluffs, pondering how starting a village near the site would affect his people. Read more here.