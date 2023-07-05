Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A powerful summer storm lashed the Netherlands on Wednesday, killing at least one person, blowing trees onto houses and forcing one of Europe's busiest airports to cancel or delay hundreds of flights.

The national meteorological institute declared a code red alert in three provinces as Storm Poly hit the country with heavy rain and powerful winds. One gust, on the coast west of Amsterdam, was recorded at just over 145 kilometers per hour (90 mph), the institute said.

Dutch media showed pictures of uprooted trees and wind-blown debris littering streets in Amsterdam, The Hague and the city of Haarlem as the storm barreled through during the normally busy morning rush hour.

A woman was killed in Haarlem when a tree fell on a car, police spokesperson Nina Moers said. In Amsterdam, a tree fell on a houseboat moored in one of the city's historic canals.

Videos showed trees scattered across highways, toppled on a row of houses in Haarlem and uprooted onto a tram in The Hague. Amsterdam municipality closed parks as the storm hit the Dutch capital.

Emergency services in North Holland province, which includes the capital Amsterdam, sent a push alert to mobile phones urging people to stay indoors as the storm passed. Traffic authorities also advised motorists to avoid driving, if possible.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, said on its website that it expected ''very limited air traffic will be possible'' into the afternoon, leading to cancellations and delays for incoming and departing flights.

The national railway company halted all trains in the northern Netherlands.

The storm was expected to blow northwards across the Netherlands later Wednesday and into Denmark and Germany.