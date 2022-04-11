Sunny and warm Monday. Rain and possible severe storms Tuesday. Windy on Wednesday and snow piling up by Thursday.

Ah, April weather serves up just about everything, and that will play out this week as a potent storm system moves across Minnesota and brings a taste from all four seasons.

"A windy and active weather week is ahead of us," the National Weather Service said.

With mostly clear skies and highs approaching 60 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, the week started on the pleasant side before giving way to a stormy period that could bring the first strong storms and tornadoes of the season.

"All modes of severe weather will be possible Tuesday," the weather service wrote, saying turbulent weather is most likely in an area from Red Wing to Mankato to Owatonna to Albert Lea and noting that people have many ways to obtain information on warnings.

The Twin Cities has a marginal risk of seeing storms that could deliver tornadoes, wind or hail, the Weather Service said.

Much of central and southern Minnesota will be windswept on Wednesday as breezes of 45 to 55 mph are expected when the storm system moves east and cold air wraps around the low-pressure system, the Weather Service said.

Accumulating snow is possible on Thursday as temperatures drop, with highs in the 30s. The greatest chance of a 2-inch snowfall is in northwestern Minnesota, but up to a half-inch of snow could fall in the metro area Wednesday night into Thursday, making it feel more like early March than mid-April, the Weather Service said.

The average high temperature in the Twin Cities on Monday was 56 degrees. That was expected to rise to 64 degrees by April 30. The unseasonably cool pattern will continue into the weekend and Easter with highs expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below average, the Weather Service said.

And with the state locked into a northwest flow, the chilly pattern is expected to continue all next week, the Weather Service said.