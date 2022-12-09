GOPHERS WOMEN'S GAMEAY

8 p.m. at No. 16 Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network. Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) has lost two of its last three, including Wednesday's 80-74 loss to Kentucky. Coach Lindsay Whalen is 0-7 vs. Iowa, with the Gophers losing those games by an average of 18.8 points. G Mara Braun is second among the nation's freshmen and third overall in the Big Ten in scoring (19.8). C Rose Micheaux is averaging 13.1 points and is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding (7.8). G Katie Borowicz is scoring 11.1 points and is second in the conference in steals (2.6).

Iowa update: After losing consecutive games to UConn (then ranked third in the nation) and North Carolina State (12th), Iowa has won two straight, including an impressive victory over 10th-ranked Iowa State on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-0) return all five starters from last year's team, which won both the regular-season and tournament Big Ten titles. Iowa is first in the conference in scoring (92.7), second in free throw attempts (21.0) and fourth in shooting percentage (49.0). G Caitlin Clark (27.3) is the nation's leading scorer. She has averaged 31.5 points in four games vs. Minnesota.