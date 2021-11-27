JONESBORO, Ark. — Skyelar Potter had 20 points as Morehead State beat Kansas City 70-62 on Saturday night.

Johni Broome had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Morehead State (4-3). Tray Hollowell added 14 points. Ta'lon Cooper had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Anderson Kopp had 17 points for the Roos (3-3). Josiah Allick added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

