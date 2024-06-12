Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — Hail measuring 3 inches in diameter and 70 mile-per-hour winds are in the forecast for mid-afternoon Wednesday in northern Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Clear skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to storms starting in north-central Minnesota, near the Canadian border and hitting the Iron Range before moving southeast to the northeastern part of the state. These conditions could last until midnight, with rain showers to follow.

The stormy weather is expected to affect all of Minnesota, meteorologist Ketzel Levens said.

In Duluth, the weekly midday weather radio test was postponed until Thursday.

"That's typical if we're expecting severe weather," Levens said. "We want people to take the warnings we send out seriously."

The National Weather Service tweeted a warning to campers in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, where severe thunderstorms could hit, along with baseball-sized hail, frequent lightning and the possibility of a tornado.

Heavy rain swept across southwestern Minnesota in the early afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Minnesota River at Morton in Renville County. The warning noted that other locations on the Minnesota River, including at Montevideo and Savage, remain above flood stage and that caution is urged along riverbanks. The warning, which forecasts minor flooding, is in effect until early Saturday afternoon.

Staff reporter JP Lawrence contributed to this story.