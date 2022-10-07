A threat against a student at Eden Prairie High School on Friday, which police later determined to not be credible, sent the school into a lockdown Friday and prompted school officials to cancel evening activities and postpone the school's football game against Shakopee.

The Eden Prairie Police Department was notified of the possible threat at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the department. Officers determined there was no credible threat and the lockdown was lifted hours later. Students were dismissed from class.

According to a tweet from Eden Prairie Schools, the school was put on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" after the student received the anonymous threat. The football game was moved to noon Saturday, and tickets purchased for Friday's game will be honored.

Eden Prairie police are investigating the incident.

It comes on the heels of a flurry of incidents involving guns at several high school football games.

Coon Rapids police recovered three guns from a vehicle after a group of men and teens unsuccessfully attempted several times to access the Coon Rapids High School homecoming football game Thursday, according to a Coon Rapids Police Department news release.

As staff were escorting the group off the premises, a witness reported seeing someone in the group in possession of a gun. When police searched the group's vehicle and found the guns, the group attempted to flee the scene in a second vehicle, but were stopped by multiple squad cars.

A fourth gun was recovered from the second vehicle.

No weapons were discharged in that case and two men and two teens were arrested. A fifth person was interviewed and released.

At the Richfield homecoming football game two weeks ago, two people were injured after gunfire erupted during the fourth quarter of the game, sending attendees, students and players running out of the stadium. Richfield police arrested two juveniles in connection to the incident.