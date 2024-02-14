Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (38-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-38, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Portland Trail Blazers after Anthony Edwards scored 41 points in the Timberwolves' 121-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are 1-10 against Northwest Division opponents. Portland is 3-23 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves have gone 26-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota scores 113.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 121-109 on Feb. 14. Edwards scored 41 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 21.7 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Moses Brown: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Wendell Moore Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.