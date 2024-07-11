Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Metro Transit has maintenance work to do on the Blue and Green light-rail lines in Minneapolis, and will shut down portions of both routes Friday through Monday morning.

Starting Friday morning, Green Line trains will not operate between Stadium Village and Target Field stations. Blue Line trains will stop running at 7 p.m. Friday between U.S. Bank and Target Field stations. Trains on both lines will resume service at about 3 a.m. Monday, Metro Transit said.

Buses marked "Green Line Replacement Bus" will serve all downtown Minneapolis riders. Buses will continue on to Stadium Village Station.

"Replacement bus timing can vary and trips may take longer because of needed routing and traffic conditions," the agency said. "Please plan extra time for your trip."

While trains are idled, Metro Transit crews will repair rails, replace concrete and pavers, inspect bridges and conduct pressure washing.

Blue and Green line trains will run as normally scheduled on other parts of the respective lines.