CHICAGO — Jordan Poole scored 23 points and the Washington Wizards won their season-high third straight game, beating the Chicago Bulls 107-105 on Monday night.

Corey Kispert posted his first career double-double with 19 points and a personal-best 12 rebounds. Marvin Bagley III scored 16, and Richaun Holmes had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Jared Butler added a career-high 13 assists to help the Wizards — owners of the NBA's second-worst record — get some payback for a 29-point blowout in Chicago last week.

Washington had not won more than two in a row since a six-game streak in January 2023.

''Wow,'' Kispert said. ''That's something that we want to be much, much more common in the near future. While it feels good now, we're just kind of ready to make it a fourth.''

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 27 points. Coby White scored 22 as the Bulls dropped their third in a row — a loss that was as bad as any for them this season.

''We shouldn't drop games like this right now," DeRozan said. ''We're resilient, but we can't live on the edge every single game. We can lose to any single team any night. That's the NBA. We've got to be aware of that. We've got to leave it out there these last 10 games. Can't have no more excuses.''

Ninth in the Eastern Conference, Chicago found itself staring at a 15-0 deficit. Poole scored 10 in that stretch, though he also headed to the sideline with three fouls just under five minutes into the game.

The Wizards led by 16 early in the second quarter before Chicago went ahead in the third. Washington was up 100-93 late in the game, but the Bulls then scored six straight points and pulled within one on White's driving layup with 2:10 remaining.

The Wizards were up by four when DeRozan drove for a layup in the closing minute. Washington's Justin Champagnie then made one of two free throws with 31 seconds left to make it 104-101.

DeRozan drove for another layup to make it a one-point game before Kispert hit two free throws for Washington to bump the lead to 106-103 with eight seconds remaining.

The Bulls called a timeout and Butler committed a foul on the inbounds play. White sank two free throws to cut it to 106-105 with six seconds left.

Champagnie then hit one of two free throws to make it 107-105 with 5.1 seconds to go. DeRozan missed a heave at the buzzer.

Washington was without leading scorer Kyle Kuzma (sore left shoulder) for the third time in five games. Wizards guard Tyus Jones (back sprain) missed his sixth game in a row, while guard Landry Shamet (strained left calf) missed his eighth straight. Interim coach Brian Keefe said Jones appears to be further along than Shamet, though he didn't have a timetable on either player.

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues activities such as sprinting as he works his way back from a series of surgeries on his left knee. Chicago coach Billy Donovan indicated the next big step in Ball's recovery probably will come in the summer.

''The hope is that he has August and September — that would be two months before training camp started," Donovan said. ''That's not to say he's that far away. He could potentially start playing in July. I just don't know when they're going to clear him to do that.''

Ball hasn't played since Jan. 14, 2022. He's had three operations since then, including a cartilage transplant in March 2023.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Bulls: Host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba