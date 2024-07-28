NANTERRE, France — A man drew hoots and whistles when he stripped down to his tiny briefs and dove in the Olympic pool Sunday to retrieve a wayward swim cap that briefly halted the Olympic swimming competition.

Described as a ''lifeguard'' by European media, the man drew loud cheers when he undressed and unabashedly walked across the deck in his skimpy, brightly colored shorts. He dove in the pool and received another round of applause when he came up holding the cap above his head.

The headwear apparently belonged to Emma Webber of the United States. The cap was spotted after the morning preliminaries were underway, halting the competition while it was removed from the pool at La Defense Arena.

The man was not identified, but he became a big hit on social media after he nearly bared it all for his Olympic moment.

