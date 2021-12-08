PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Maryland-Eastern Shore routed Summit 102-58 on Wednesday night.

Chase Davis added 16 points, Dom London chipped in 15 and Zion Styles had 12 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (4-5).

Pollard Jr. hit 9 of 12 shots. London also had six steals.

Latief Mustafaa had eight points for the Defenders.

