NEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Texas up to No. 3 behind South Carolina, Ohio State in women's AP Top 25; UCLA, LSU, UConn back in top 10.
Most Read
-
Range lawmakers bristle at 'robber baron' bill that would send mining money south
-
Minneapolis police arrest three juveniles Sunday in robbery sprees on opposite sides of city
-
How a restaurant family went from a crowd-pleasing Italian eatery to a deeply personal Mexican mini-chain
-
The Green Book guided Black travelers safely through segregated Minnesota, too
-
Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case