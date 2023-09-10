NEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Texas jumps to No. 4 in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama, which falls to 10th. Pac-12 has eight ranked teams.
Most Read
-
JFK assassination witness breaks his silence and raises new questions
-
Five takeaways from the Gophers' win over Eastern Michigan
-
Who gets to decide if a city can use Dakota to name a park?
-
Minnesota professors begin new year amid academic freedom debate: 'Treading on eggshells'
-
Neal: Twins will win AL Central, and here's their optimal opponent ...