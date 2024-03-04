NEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Stanford, Iowa move up behind No. 1 South Carolina in women's AP Top 25; Fairfield earns first ranking ever.
Most Read
-
Comedian Richard Lewis laid to rest in Roseville
-
Ramsey County public defender, ex-assistant attorney general resigns in fallout of sexual abuse charges
-
Charge: Former St. Paul cop set fire to building that houses his restaurant
-
Radio vet Brian Oake talks about his surprise firing, and his Cities 97.1 bosses have no explanation
-
In our record-breaking warm winter, what happens to our stockpiles of road salt?