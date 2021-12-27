NEW YORK — POLL ALERT: South Carolina still unanimous No. 1, Stanford remains No. 2 in women's AP Top 25 after latest 1-2 showdown.
Most Read
-
Souhan: Jefferson sets record, then sets off quiet storm about Vikings offense
-
Gophers will see a familiar name at quarterback for West Virginia
-
As Vikings won turnover battle and lost to Rams, they set dubious record
-
'Family-friendly' home at Bearpath golf club in Eden Prairie hits market for $1.995 million
-
Cereal was a winner in the pandemic. How does your favorite kind rank?