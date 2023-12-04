NEW YORK — POLL ALERT: No. 17 UConn falls to its worst ranking in 30 years in the women's AP Top 25; N.C. State, Texas on the rise.
Most Read
-
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprises six more Twin Cities nonprofits with $26.1M in gifts
-
Cougar spotted in Minneapolis killed on I-394 by Hummer
-
Gophers claw back from Garcia injury, huge first-half deficit to stop Nebraska
-
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV, AP source says
-
Gobert, Wolves salvage victory with big fourth quarter against Spurs