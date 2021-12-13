NEW YORK — POLL ALERT: Baylor takes over at No. 1 in latest AP Top 25, Duke, Purdue next; Arizona, Southern Cal climb into top 10.
Most Read
-
Wisconsin-style supper club opening soon in south Minneapolis
-
Gophers land three football recruits who originally pledged to other programs
-
NFC playoff scenarios show just how costly Vikings loss was to Lions
-
For family of trans child, idyllic life in Hastings is no more
-
Secluded $900K Wisconsin log cabin 'retreat' offers lake views, nearby amenities