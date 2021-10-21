For front-line workers, state bonus pay is still a way off

By Jessie Van Berkel

Good morning. Front-line workers who have been anticipating a piece of the $250 million the state designated for them will not be getting a chunk of the money anytime soon.

A working group of state legislators tasked with reaching a deal to distribute the money met Wednesday, a month and a half after they were supposed to reach an agreement. They parted, again, without a solution. GOP Sen. Karin Housley proposed that Gov. Tim Walz should call a special session and have the 201 legislators sort out a front-line worker pay plan instead of the working group. DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler countered that if they can't reach agreement, the Legislature won't be able to.

Even after lawmakers eventually decide how to dole out the dollars, there will be a delay before they land in workers' hands. It could take three months to set up the hero pay program, have people apply and get out the money to essential workers, Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson said, adding, "That's being as optimistic as possible."

In Washington, Senate Republicans blocked Sen. Amy Klobuchar's voting rights bill, Hunter Woodall reports. Democrats are trying to set federal elections and voting standards as GOP-led states have been tightening voting laws. "With 19 states having enacted laws this year to roll back the freedom to vote, we can't simply sit back and watch our democracy be threatened," Klobuchar said.

Woodall reports that this will likely renew the fight to change the filibuster rules. The 60-vote threshold enabled Republicans to block the voting bill on Wednesday. Both Klobuchar and Smith want to get rid of the filibuster.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's administration launched a detailed environmental analysis that could result in a two-decade halt on mining upstream of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — dealing a heavy blow to the Twin Metals copper-nickel mining project.

The move quickly drew mixed reviews from Minnesota Congress members and state legislators. "Today's action by the Biden administration is a welcome return to the science-based decision making that should govern the management of our public lands," Democratic Congresswoman Betty McCollumsaid in a statement.

A trio of northern Minnesota state senators — Sens. Tom Bakk, David Tomassoni and Justin Eichorn — had a very different take."This is about letting an established process go forward and working to obtain a national source of precious metals that the U.S. can rely on for its new-age, carbon-free economy.Shutting down the process completely is shortsighted and costly to the American worker," the group of Independent and Republican legislators said.

MNLEG: Well, it certainly won't be a boring day for you mnleg-watchers.

The Senate committees on judiciary and public safety and transportation will meet jointly at 9:15 a.m. As Stephen Montemayor detailed in yesterday's newsletter, the committee will have an informational hearing with law enforcement professionals on "the escalation of violent crime in Minnesota."

The Senate's Human Services Reform Committee is also meeting today and has a lengthy list of topics to tackle. Among them: Walz's decision to have the Minnesota National Guard help respond to COVID-19; Biden's vaccine requirement for nursing home staff, and the state's policy of putting in-person workers on unpaid leave if they refuse to follow vaccine-or-testing requirements.

RETIREMENT: Bureau of Mediation Services Commissioner Janet Johnson, who was the first woman to serve in the role, announced Wednesday that she is retiring on Dec. 21. Walz appointed Johnson in 2019 to lead the agency that mediates collective bargaining disputes and works with labor groups and state management on issues. DeputyCommissioner Mike Stocksteadwill temporarily fill the post.

WHERE'S WALZ: The governor, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. at a new COVID-19 community rapid testing site.

Former President Donald Trump is returning to the socials — his own social media creation, that is. Trump announced that he is launching a new media company with its own social media platform. The "Truth Social" app is in response to Facebook and Twitter banning Trump from their sites.

is returning to the socials — his own social media creation, that is. Trump announced that he is launching a new media company with its own social media platform. The "Truth Social" app is in response to Facebook and Twitter banning Trump from their sites. The FDA has signed off on people getting a booster from a different brand than that of their initial shot, and said Moderna and J&J recipients can get the booster.

Chao Xiong is tracking the resentencing this morning of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

who fatally shot And let's wrap up with the hyperlocal clash we can't seem to look away from: John Reinan has the latest on Hillman Township supervisors denying a family's attempt to get the road to their home maintained.

